Intelligent security to drive eCommerce growth in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

General Manager of VISA Pakistan and Levant Mohanish Agni said that COVID-19 pandemic has prompted an unprecedented surge in eCommerce transactions, with more and more consumers choosing to shop online and limiting their visits to physical stores. Brick-and-mortar retailers in Pakistan are likely to follow latest trends by bolstering their online presence or even venturing into the eCommerce realm for the first time.

He further added that while the current circumstances have radically reimagined consumers’ shopping patterns and prompted merchants to go online quickly, consumer expectations remained the same.

They want secure and seamless payment experience, especially now, as the world reacts to the effects of a lockdown and its implications, and scams are on the rise. These are problems with existing solutions and this is why we wanted to share some perspectives on how merchants can realize eCommerce’s full potential and deploy intelligent security to build trust and drive business growth. A common mistake among new online merchants, for example, is to overcompensate for their fear of fraud by implementing security solutions that are so rigid that they prevent legitimate consumers from shopping and checking out with ease, said he.