Intelligence agencies’ report on Faizabad sit-in unsatisfactory: SC

ISLAMABAD : Supreme Court of Pakistan has expressed dissatisfaction at the report on Faizabad Dharna submitted by intelligence agencies.

Talking to Attorney General, Ashtar Ausaf Ali in the courtroom, Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that the court had specifically asked to inquire about the source of income of the sit-in leader Khadim Rizvi. Remarking on the work done by the agency, he said that the institution does not even know if Khadim Rizvi pays tax or has any bank accounts or not.

He further said that the apex spy agency not knowing about the financial details of a person like Khadim Rizvi spells disaster for the security of the country.

Director of Legal Affairs of the Ministry of Defence informed the court that Khadim Rizvi is a cleric running a political party. To this, Justice Isa retorted that a journalist could have told us the same.

The Court ordered PEMRA to submit report within ten days and Attorney General to submit report on measures to check religious hatred on social media, adjourning the hearing for two weeks.

The Faizabad sit-in, organised by politico-religious party, Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah in November 2017 to protest against change in oath of the MPs, had disrupted life in the twin cities for at least 20 days.

The Supreme Court had taken suo moto notice of the trouble caused to the residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad by the sit-in protesters.

Orignally published by NNI