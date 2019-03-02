Intellectual Javed Bhutto murdered in US

Observer Report

Karachi

Javed Bhutto, renowned Sindhi intellectual and husband of journalist Nafisa Hoodbhoy, was murdered in the United States, reports say.

According to Washington Post, Javed Bhutto was fatally shot Friday morning outside a convenience store in Southeast Washington, and an arrest was made. The post reported that police identified the victim as Jawaid Bhutto, 64, of Southeast. They said Hilman Jordan, 45, also of Southeast, was arrested and charged with murder. Hailing from Shikarpur in Sindh, Bhutto had served as head of Philosophy Department at Sindh University before moving to US.

