The Pakistan Observer is considered as a powerful source of information and builder of public mindset so I avail the opportunity to request the publication of the following letter entitled “Intellectual Corruption” written by this scribe on intellectual corruption going on in the media and our society.

“The intellect is what makes human race superior to animals and the polishing of soul and character of a man is not to be determined by the materialistic resources, but intellectual growth and progress. Unfortunately, our society is influenced and inspired by those who are good at the art of rhetoric rather than of those, who possess thoughtful minds and clean hearts. Media is hijacked by the class of narrators not thinkers. So-called intelligentsia of our country is indulged in targeting its opponents and humiliating them by art of speech using media as a source.

The debate of ideas is no more charming to us as we are fascinated by the discourses of false accusations and defamation by our so-called media maestros who seem to be the spectators of critical contemporary issues. This intellectually corrupt class should be accountable to regulatory authorities as it is as detrimental as those involved in financial corruption because the intellectually corrupt class is the polluter of minds and souls.”

HUMAYUN JAVED

Islamabad

