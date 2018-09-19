Insurance is bait to entrap people: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the rulers are using insurance as a bait to entice people to contest the upcoming sham local bodies’ elections in the territory.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “How bizzare can it get… As no one is ready, rulers using insurance bait to entrap people and become “Bali Kay Bakray [sacrificial goat]” at the altar of so-called elections, and then calling it infusion of confidence.

He was reacting to reports that the authorities were contemplating an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for the candidates contesting the upcoming panchayat and local bodies’ elections.

Interestingly, pro-India political parties National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have announced to boycott the polls.—KMS

