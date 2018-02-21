Institutions should stay within their limits: Marriyum

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The National Assembly session was prorogued on Tuesday with the last two days seeing members especially from the treasury benches speaking specifically on the role and powers of the state institutions.

After Monday’s speech of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, minister of state for information Marriyum Aurangzeb took the floor on Tuesday stating that all institutions should remain within their constitutional limits.

The minister agreed with Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah’s remarks on Monday that mistakes had been made all state institutions in the past “Should we not learn from these mistakes and move on,” she asked.

The minister said they respect the courts as guardians of the Constitution. “Sending a prime minister packing and referring to him as ‘Godfather’ and ‘Sicilian Mafia’ is a rejection of the people’s opinion,” Aurangzeb asserted.

She added that criticizing the judgment is her right, as it is Nawaz’s.

Addressing the National Assembly on Monday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said that to avoid confrontation among institutions it was better for the House to debate the matter.

The prime minister’s comments followed his directive to members of PML-N parliamentary party that the conduct of judges will now only be discussed in the Parliament. He said that the elected representatives are termed “thieves, robbers and Godfather” in the courts, lamenting that government officials are humiliated.

“Does this House not have the right to legislate,” Abbasi questioned. “Or will we have to seek permission to legislate.

The prime minister severely criticised the judicial activism, alleging that it was affecting the functioning of his government.

Though the opposition parties responded positively to the prime minister’s proposal and agreed that there was a need for a parliamentary debate on the role and powers of state institutions, they expressed their doubt over the “sincerity” of the ruling party about the issue, alleging that the PML-N’s main purpose seemed to be saving Nawaz Sharif’s political future.

Before the prime minister took the floor Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, on a point of order, also criticised the judiciary for taking suo motu notices on every matter