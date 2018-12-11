Institutions not affected by whether someone remains or not: CJP

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday said that institutions are not affected by whether someone remains or not and that those who will fill the post after his retirement are better than him.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of SC registry in Quetta, the chief justice said, “Three months ago, we increased the number of judges in high courts and made it nine plus one instead of six plus one. The representation of Balochistan in the Islamabad High Court is inevitable.”

Stating that institutions are not affected by who is in charge at a given time, Justice Nisar said, “It does not matter whether someone stays or not and whether I remain or not, the institution that is the Supreme Court will remain.”

Speaking about his campaign to raise funds for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams, the chief justice said, “Dams have become indispensable for our future generations. For God’s sake love this country, give one year to this country and see what it becomes. We will leave a precious gift for the future generations.”

Further, Justice Nisar said, “It is our responsibility to correct ourselves and look inwards to fix our faults.”

Urging the nation to love “Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan”, the top judge questioned, “What are the reasons that today after 40 years we are thinking that water will be extremely precious in Balochistan after seven years. Did people not know how significantly the water level has been dropping in the province?” Questioning what measures were taken in light of the significant drop in water level in Balochistan, the chief justice said, “No one will hold these people accountable. Now is the time to give back to the country and people should come forward.”

Further, the chief justice shared that Balochistan High Court judges and staff handed him a cheque of donation for the dam fund.

Earlier in the day, the chief justice inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Supreme Court Registry in Quetta.

The chief justice said the project has been completed as a result of collective efforts of the officials concerned and engineers. “I pray that this building plays a role in delivering justice to the people,” he added.

Justice Nisar noted that institutions are not defined by buildings but by the people that work there. “Societies are formed on the basis of justice,” the top judge further said and added “We will not let any injustice take place against Balochistan”.

“The number of high court benches in Balochistan were increased three months ago.”

“Balochistan’s representation is inevitable. As far as tribunals are concerned. I inquired regarding the tribunals which are not functioning,” added Justice Nisar and said he learned that all tribunals were working in the province. Balochistan will also have representation in the Islamabad High Court, the top judge said.

