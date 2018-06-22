Institutions increasing petroleum prices will be held accountable: CJP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday said that all institutions found responsible for increasing petroleum prices will be held accountable.

The chief justice was hearing a case regarding petroleum prices and the imposition of additional taxes. Deputy Managing Director PSO Yacoob Suttar was among others who appeared before the apex court.

“Through which laws and formulas are taxes being imposed?” Chief Justice Nisar asked. “People have been driven toward insanity due to the [incessant] imposition of taxes.”

Suttar informed the court that the actual price of petrol is Rs62.38 per litre. He added that Rs9.85 per litre tax was levied on the commodity and Inland Freight Equalization Margin of Rs8.83 was also added to the price. The PSO DMD further said that oil marketing companies were earning Rs2.55 per litre, while dealers were earning a commission of Rs3.35 per litre.

The federal government imposed a 15 per cent tax on petrol in May, which was reduced to 12 per cent in June, Suttar informed the court. “The price of petrol, after levying tax is Rs91.96 per litre,” he said.

The chief justice observed that the collusion of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and Pakistan State Oil to increase prices of petrol had been brought to the apex court’s attention.

“All institutions will be held accountable,” Chief Justice Nisar said, expressing his dissatisfaction with PSO’s briefing on the matter.

Advocate Faisal Siddiqui was appointed as the judicial assistant. Suttar and Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Tariq Mahmood Pasha were summoned by the apex court today (Friday).