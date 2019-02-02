Institutional hypocrisy and strayed objectives

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

EVERY national institution in Pakistan accuses the other of transgression into the domain of others seldom looking themselves in the mirror; the rot having set in with destruction of the institution of lawful authority, and impatience of the political leadership with the Executive accusing it of bureaucratic hindrances invariably forcing it to carry out its unlawful orders. The result has been total chaos with most of the Executive barring a few succumbing to pressure resulting in lawlessness, corruption and shielding of criminals. This is what causes the Model Town Lahore episode and Sahiwal killings, assassination of an innocent tribal Naqeebullah Mehsud, slaying of the devotional music maestro Amjad Sabri and burning alive of over 250 Baldia Town factory workers. As long as culprits continue to remain unpunished and the concerned Institutions despite being in the knowledge take advantage of abhorring lacunas in procedural law, Pakistan will be inscribed as a non-functional State in terms of rule of law. The Judiciary can continue to accuse the Administration for weak prosecution and Parliament for its apathy towards reformation of the system through legislation for effective and speedy dispensation of justice, but it cannot absolve itself of its own share of responsibility.

Pakistan’s history is replete with tainted and compromised judgments admitted in hindsight by retired jurists which has changed the course of history in the country, but in exercising its powers and taking suo motu notices over matters for whose solution it had better passed orders for the political leadership to find, it has transgressed into the domain of the Executive and itself held open ‘Kutchehries’ with the common man, detracting from its bounden and sacred duty of delivering speedy justice to teaming millions languishing in unfair custody or consuming their lives in quest of reprieve. The enormity of incursions into lives and property of each other by fellow-citizens seldom reported is obscured by the prevalent judicial system. Compared to pending cases in the courts of law today they are a multiple of tens of millions where individuals have been entrapped but cannot take recourse to either the expensive and time-delaying judicial process, nor the Ombudsman who due to weak enforcement which is common in virtually all disciplines of public life in the country, is barely able to settle a few. In view of this, the fast rising population and dearth of Judges in lower judiciary, there appears to be no alternative but to effectively re-introduce the time-tested honorary ‘Panchayat’ system comprising elders of the area who used to effectively and speedily settle majority of local feuds. That unfortunately will not happen without a non-political independent Local Bodies System mandated by Parliament with its own municipal budget, which only then could nominate elders to the Panchayat of the area in complete honesty. Selfless and above board steps such as these is what could metamorphosis the Society and bring a real change. It was time the Judiciary reverted to its hallowed role from the current proactive posture by speaking only through its judgments and refraining from any oblique remarks during its proceedings, be they even suo motu notices which must indeed be rare and only on matters of paramount importance to the State and its subjects. Rule of law will prevail only if interpretation of law and enforcement of decisions were above board and effective.

The political leadership of the country little pushed about its legislative responsibilities, and instead continues its futile point-scoring without looking themselves in the mirror when accusing each other of callous indifference and criminal complicity in shielding the overstepping law and order machinery costing precious lives and rendering citizens of the State insecure. One cannot but be abhorred at Shehbaz Sharif accusing the PTI on the floor of the House for inaction over gunning down of innocent citizens by the Counter-Terrorism Department sleuths in Sahiwal, while forgetting his own Government’s hypocritical act of seemingly removing responsible officials for the Model Town tragedy from service but rewarding and promoting them later.

Encroachments in total complicity of politicians and local administration have mutilated the look and façade of urban Pakistan compounded by complete lack of civic sense and the menace of beggary which alone merit an exclusive expose. But in the realm of encroachments across the country, where even the Capital of the country which was relocated in a virgin expanse of land and named ‘Islamabad’ has not been spared, points to just one area of corrupt practices allowed to permeate into the body-whole of the country. Removal of encroachments which though awfully belated and a welcome step, there ought to have been some method in its execution. Whether it was out of sheer thoughtless enthusiasm or lack of foresight, the Administration instead of seeking time from the Court, razed scores of such encroachments of housing and commercial areas without notice to the affectees, written assurance or an alternate rehabilitation plan. This callous treatment of subjects of the State, besides the millions of tons of rubble left un-removed from the areas, makes a mockery of Governance by respective Provincial Administrations.

Similarly the National Press in Pakistan which waged a relentless struggle to break free of the Ayub era Pakistan Press and Publication Ordinance and was counted ahead of neighbouring India in terms of Press Freedom at one time, has unfortunately gone beyond its mandate knowingly or by default and sometimes at the expense of the State. But its commercialism notwithstanding, even though its conduct calls for a debriefing on responsible journalism, it by no means gives the Government an excuse to reinforce the black law of the Ayub era back in the shape of what is being styled as Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority. While the present PID of the Government was good enough to regulate the Press-Media, it can make its presence felt by abandoning the customary practice of obliging and patronizing dummy and ‘Envelope’ journalism and making its scrutiny of potential newspapers and journals more stringent.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

