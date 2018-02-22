Institutional dialogue need of hour: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD :Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Thursday said he had been saying for long time that the supremacy of the parliament and political structure in the country was in danger. Institutional dialogue were need of the hour, he said while speaking with regard to a point raised by Farhatullah Babar. Raza Rabbani opined that the decision announced by the Supreme Court Tuesday would not affect the Senate elections. Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq said no one could deny to accept the apex court’s decision. He met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and gave him the new forms of the candidates for the Senate election signed by his as the chairman of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The CEC, he said, had sought time for consultation, but now he came to know that the CEC had rejected the forms. Speaking on the point of order, Farhatullah Babar said he had already expressed his reservations that something ultra vires to the Constitution was being planned to set up a government of technocrats. He said he feared in case the Senate elections were postponed then a technocrats’ government would be set up for a long period. Both the political structure and supremacy of the parliament would be in danger which would have serious repercussions, he added. Sardar Azam Musakhel, Barrister Saif Ali and Ghaux Bakhs Niazi also expressed similar concern.

Orignally published by APP