Institutional collaboration

There are large number of national and provincial level institutions working in different sectors within framework of the Constitution and the laws of the land. Close cooperation and coordination among these institutions is essential and direly needed as well for ensuring overall progress and prosperity of the people.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has quite rightly underlined the need for all state institutions to show unity and priority areas on which they agree and put contentious issues on the back burner in the prevailing circumstances. According to the reports in the media, the chief minister said this when a delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) headed by its President Sarmad Ali called on him and discussed with him matters of national and provincial interests and problems and difficulties faced by the newspaper industry.

He said that Pak Army is the most organized national institution and every organization is duty bound to fulfil the responsibility of moving the country forward by getting rid of troubles and suggested that all the stakeholders should hold dialogue for the cause of the country and in this regard a mechanism can be set up for dialogue between politicians, judiciary and army. He also underlined the importance of the media saying that the role of media is pivotal in raising public awareness, if Pakistani society is to be strengthened then the media will have to work in a positive and responsible manner keeping the supreme national interests in mind all the time.

The APNS delegation appreciated the role which the provincial government is playing for solving the problems of the newspaper industry and in return the chief minister appreciably assured resolving of the journalists problems in future as well. Such high level frequent exchange of views between the political leadership and the newspapers industry and journalists elected representative bodies augurs well for better, closer cooperation and working in the mutual interests for overall good of the country.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

