Institute facing major issues

The Karachi University is well-known educational institution in the world but the facilities are not up to the mark. It has more than 52 departments and 24000 students and for their transport, it has only 28 buses, out of which mere 18 are in working condition.

The University is facing major issue of transportation. In KU there are thousands of students who fight for the seats on 27 campus buses, with a fare of Rs 10 for a one-way journey, the buses do tick the ‘cheap’ column. Many students especially middle class travel in these points.

The issue is due to a huge number of students. These buses get overloaded which can be dangerous and can lead to accidents. Students can be seen hanging out from the doors which is unsafe and of high risk.

I want the authorities to look into this matter and take action and should provide good transportation to the students who come from different areas of the city.

SAMAN BASHIR

Karachi

