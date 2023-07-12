Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here Tuesday launched the Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme for the talented students of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged areas enabling them to continue their studies and contemporary research.

The laptop distribution ceremony was held at Governor House and attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zyad Akram Durrani, Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima, PM Adviser Engr Amir Muqam, Federal and Provincial Ministers, Chairman HEC and students in large number.

The prime minister distributed laptops among the position holder students of different universities in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the laptops scheme was launched for all the talented students of the country including KP that was being distributed strictly on merit. No favouritism or nepotism would be tolerated in its distribution, he added.

The prime minister said that 100,000 laptops would be distributed among students in the country this year. A total of one million laptops were distributed so far among students under the PM scheme in the country.

He said the laptops would help students to excel in their studies and get dignified jobs in the competitive IT market. The prime minister said that the laptops distributed by the PML-N Government had greatly helped students to continue their studies during the testing time of COVID-19.

The prime minister said, “We have to take lesson from past mistakes and instead of blaming each other, have to work hard and move forward.”

He announced an increase in laptops distribution from existing 100,000 to 400,000 in accordance with the province’s population ratio per year if voted to power.

He said that quality research and education were imperative for sustainable development and economic growth.