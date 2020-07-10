Instagram rolls out pinned comment feature

In a bid to provide users with more control over the conversation on their photos and videos, Instagram has now introduced a new feature of pinned comments, which the company first began testing back in May.

According to The Verge, the new feature allows users to pin three comments on a post to the top of a thread, allowing them to moderate and control the tone of their comment thread.

n an earlier blog post, Instagram had said it wanted to provide users with “an easy way to amplify and encourage positive interactions.”

“We’ve seen that tags and mentions can be used to target or bully others, so we’re rolling out new controls that allow you to manage who can tag or mention you on Instagram.