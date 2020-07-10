Instagram apologises to Bella Hadid for removing post about Palestine

Instagram has apologised to top Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid over removing post which featured a picture of her dad’s passport. Her father and real estate mogul Mohammed Hadid’s American passport listed his birthplace as Palestine. Hadid posted the picture earlier this week on the social media platform.

The 23-year-old slammed the platform on which she boasts 31.5 million followers and even accused it of bullying.

She shared the message she received from Instagram which cited violations of community guidelines, including harassment and bullying.“Instagram removed my story that only said ‘My baba And his birthplace of Palestine’ with a photograph of his American passport,”.

Katy Perry announces release date of new album ‘Smile’

Katy Perry, who is currently pregnant with their first child, is gearing up for album number five, sharing the name and release date of her upcoming new studio album ‘Smile’. The ‘Roar’ singer’s new album has a positive title — Smile! The 35-year-old pop star took to social media on Thursday to announce the album and the title track.

“Step right up! Step right up! KP5 is called #SMILE,” she wrote.

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile. This whole album is my journey towards the light – with stories of resilience, hope, and love. Listen to the song at midnight local time Friday, July 10 and pre-order the album at the link in bio. “