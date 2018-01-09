Instability being created to halt Senate elections

PPP, PML-Q blamed for political crisis in Balochistan

Peshawar

PML-N leader in KP Assembly, Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota here Monday said creation of political crisis in Balochistan province was tantamount of sabotaging the Senate Elections due in March 2018. In an interview with APP, Sardar Aurganzaib Nalota said political instability and confusion was being created in Balochistan in a bid to halt Senate Elections in the country. He said postponement of Senate elections would be tantamount of weakening democracy and violation of constitution.

‘Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri is an elected Chief Minister of Balochistan and there is no need of no-confidence motion against him as only five months left in completion of the tenure of Balochistan Assembly.’ Nalota said, ‘although no-confidence motion was democratic right of opposition but its use at this critical time when the government has almost completed it tenure was illogical.’ He said PML-N and allied parties were united in Balochistan and would re-endorse confidence in the leadership and policies of Chief Minister Balochistan by rejecting no-confidence motion with overwhelming majority. PML-N Government had made record development works in Balochsitan besides giving major shares in CPEC which aimed at to bring positive changes in the lives of people.

He said a 10-year massive uplift package for Balochistan had already been announced by Prime Minister that would help bring cities and towns of the province at par with developed areas of the country. Under the plan, the people in every union council would be provided all basic facilities, including education, drinking water and gas.

He said Gwadar port project was a gift of PML-N Government for people of Balochistan that would help bring economic and industrial revolution in the province. The PML-N leader said mammoth public meeting at Kot Momin addressed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had unnerved opponents as popularity of PML-N President had immensely increased in eyes of masses.

‘Our leadership had fulfilled all promises made with electorates whether it was pledges of elimination of terrorism, load-shedding and economic stability.’ Nalota said arrival of 1.75 million international and 38.8 million domestic tourists to the country, successful holding of peace cup 2017 in Miranshah North Waziristan Agency, Asia Peace Festival,

Meanwhile, PML-N leader and Balochistan chief minister’s spokesperson Jan Achakzai has blamed Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for creating political unrest in the province saying that this kind of tactics will create political instability in the area. Talking to media he said the ongoing political crisis in Balochistan had been created in an attempt to lessen the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s strength in the next Senate elections.

There should be political stability in Balochistan to deal with internal and external threats. Differences among party leaders and workers were not unusual, he said. ‘In fact, political rivals have been trying to use our party leaders and workers in Balochistan and the goal behind it is to reduce the seats of PML-N in the next Senate elections,’ he added. He said Pakistan had been passing through critical time as on one hand there was the issue of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, and on the other US President Donald Trump had been giving threatening messages. ‘Any change in the political leadership will not be in the interest of the country,’ he said.—APP