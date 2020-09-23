Inspection of polio drive

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Monitoring teams of district administration Abbottabad Wednesday have continued inspection of anti-polio drive in the far-flung and hilly areas of Galiyat and Tehsil Havelian. According to the details, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner III Ameen ul Hasan have visited Basic Health Units (BHUs) Sarbhanna, Dhamtoor, Harno, Bagnotra, Civil Hospital Nathiagali, Civil Dispensary Karry Raiki and other villages of the Galyat and witnessed the vaccination drive. He also inspected the provision of vaccine, other facilities to the BHUs and anti-polio-teams, the ADC checked the attendance of the team members. The ADC also visited door to door for immunization along with anti-polio teams in various areas.