Inspection Commission has 4 new members

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed four members in Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission. The Establishment Division in this regards has issued the notifications.

The following are new members:1) Syed Abu Ahmad Akif, a retired (BS-22) officer of Pakistan Administrative Service; 2) Dr. Siraj Mustafa Jokhio, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Services (PA&AS), presently posted as Deputy Auditor General in Auditor General of Pakistan office; 3) Mr. Waqar Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division and 4) Dr. Mumtaz Ahmad Kamal, ex- Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology Taxila.

Share on: WhatsApp