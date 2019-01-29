InspecTest celebrates achievements

Khalid Butt

Lahore

InspecTest, a certified and accredited company with presence across Pakistan recently held its annual day to celebrate the achievements of both the organization and its employees.

In a competitive landscape that has traditionally been dominated by well-established global players, InspecTest was established with the aim of offering a wide spectrum of services to its clients at the highest levels of professionalism and integrity, utilizing its skilled, qualified indigenous human capital and state of the art inspection equipment. During the event, the organization celebrated 20 years of operations and unveiled their new logo. Long Service Awards were distributed to eligible employees as part of the festivities that ended with a dinner.

Share on: WhatsApp