Inspectest celebrates 20 years

Lahore

Founded in 1998, Inspectest recently celebrated 20 years of excellence in providing integrated services of inspection, testing and certification to leading local and foreign companies across Pakistan. Inspectest was established with the aim of providing high quality inspection services to its clients by a skilled and highly qualified indigenous human capital. The company believes in professionalism and adheres to core values entailing ethics, leadership, learning and continuous improvement. Following a world class Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) system, Inspectest provides safety and profitability to their clients’ operations and conducts regular HSE trainings for employees. The organisation is also actively engaged in fulfilling corporate social responsibility through its environmental friendly practices. Inspectest, consistently contributes towards the betterment of all local communities across Pakistan. “This anniversary marks a great milestone achieved by Inspectest which is a testament to our resilience through all these years, since inception in 1998.—PR