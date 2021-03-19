Insightful, eloquent speech by COAS explains Pakistan’s security paradigm

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the insightful and eloquent speech (at the Islamabad Security Dialogue on Thursday) by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa explains Pakistan’s security paradigm.

The federal minister Friday took to Twitter and stressed that the world must stand with this vision of peace.

He said the followers of Narendra Modi must be made to realize that extremist and coercive attitude has no buyers in the world and peaceful South Asia is the best bet.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke a day before and what he said was solve the Kashmir issue and people of the subcontinent may reshape economy of the world. Indian politicians may be wise enough to listen to Pakistan, the minister added.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the provision of shelter to the poor, disadvantaged and homeless people was the topmost priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Talking to media he said the government had launched several welfare schemes for improvement of living standard of common man.