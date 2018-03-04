“An insight into the Senate” being launched today

The book titled “An Insight into the Senate” is being launched at a ceremony here on Sunday.

The book has been written by former Federal Minister for Information and Senator Nisar A. Memon.

In the book, Memon who remained as Senator for six years, gives an insight into the working of the Senate with special reference to National Security which includes various aspects like water, climate, environment, defence, etc.

Former Federal Minister Javed Jabbar, ex-Chief Minister Sindh and Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Rukhsana Zuberi, Tariq Hussain, Raghib Shah will also spoke on the occasion.

The first launch of the book was held in Islamabad and Nisar Memon selected Karachi as the second venue for the launch of his book. —APP

