The wedding season continues, with Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf and Muzna Malik becoming the latest couple to mark their Barat and Walima celebrations.

On Friday, pacer Haris Rauf celebrated his Walima where he looked elegant in a classy suit. Haris and Muzna remained wedding celebrations private but the glimpses from the event managed to surface online.

The festivities of Speedster started earlier this week with music night, and the two then celebrated the Mehndi event.

Meanwhile, Pakistani team players, who are in Karachi ahead Sri Lanka Test, give their best wishes to Qalandar’s key pacer in a video message, but could not come to Islamabad for Haris’ big day.

For the unversed, Pakistan Cricket Board restricted players to travel to capital in light of rainy season that disrupted flight schedules at Karachi airport.