LAHORE – Political bigwigs of the country’s politics are in the United Arab Emirates where members of ruling alliance are sharing proposals ahead of Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

As per inside story of the meetings between PPP and Muslim League-N in Dubai held for ‘seat adjustment’ during the coming general elections. Apart from that finalization of the name of the Caretaker Prime Minister and the date of dissolution of the Assemblies will also be discussed.

Sources claimed that PPP will demand PML (N) not to field its candidates in other provinces including Punjab in constituencies of Raja Pervez Ashraf, Yousaf Raza Gilani and other constituencies. Sources say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also arrive in Dubai from London to attend meeting.

Shahbaz Sharif is playing the role of reconciliation between the People’s Party and the PML-N. According to the sources, the name of caretaker prime minister will also be finalized in the important meeting. Sources further say that in the meeting, the issue of dissolving the assembly before the completion of the term of the assembly will also be considered.

It is worth mentioning here that People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have already arrived in Dubai on a special plane from Karachi, both will spend Eid-ul-Adha in Dubai.

It is being perceived among the politicl circles that Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari will return home after Eid, both of them are likely to meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Dubai.

It merits mentioning here that foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has canceled his visit to China and went to Dubai. He was supposed to go to Tianjin, China on a three-day visit on June 26. The visit to China was postponed due to scheduling problems.