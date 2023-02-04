Inside Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s dreamy wedding ceremony (See PICS & VIDEOS)

Pakistan’s top bowler and Lahor Qalanadars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi and his wife Ansha Afridi’s wedding festivities continue to storm the internet.

Touted as a much-hyped event, several prominent figures, and cricket fraternity members graced the event. The wedding celebrations were held in the city of lights with former DG ISPR Asim Saleem Bajwa, national team skipper Babar Azam and many others in attendance.

To mark the occasion, Shahid Afridi hosted a ceremony at his residence in the port city. Several pictures and clips doing rounds on the internet show Ansha opting for silver and rose pink lehenga coupled it with matching jewelry.

The groom was dressed in a cream-colored traditional dress and was posed with all smiles on his big day.

As fans were eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the wedding ceremony, Anshaa and Shaheen’s pictures went viral, setting new trends on social platforms.

Earlier in the day, Afridi took to his Twitter to share a rare glimpse of the event. Boom Boom shared two pictures, one showing a group of guests posing with Shaheen and Ansha, and in the second picture, the newlywed can be seen having their moment.

Congratulations To Shaheen Shah Afridi On His Nikkah Ceremony. 😍💝#ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/DheCerLqJ8 — Sameer (@professor260) February 3, 2023

Shahid Afridi on the venue of his daughter’s wedding with Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shaheen has got the coolest father in law , MashaaAllah! ❤️#ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/lyqFXql6em — Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) February 3, 2023

Boys Squad at the Nikkah ceremony of Shaheen Shah Afridi.⚡️#ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/bFbsRPBb4L — Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) February 3, 2023