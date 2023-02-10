Inside Shadab Khan-Malika Saqlain’s Walima ceremony (See Pics and Videos)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s vice-captain and flamboyant skipper Shadab Khan, who tied the knot lately, still storming social media with pictures and videos taken during his Walima ceremony are now doing rounds online.

The Walima ceremony of Shadab Khan was held on Friday, and the internet was flooded with the event attended by celebrities and cricketers.

Khan, 24, dressed up to the nines as he slayed in a classic suit. Babar Azam, Nasem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, and Imam-ul-Haq, were spotted sharing lovely moments with the Islamabad United skipper on his big day.

Asim Azhar and other stars also graced the event which becomes the talk of the town.

Shadab Khan invited everyone to his Walima. Ma Sha Allah, everyone is looking so elegant ♥️💯. #ShadabKhan pic.twitter.com/AyNDQmvVO3 — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) February 10, 2023

Naseem Shah slaying at Shadab Khan 's walima😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/pIiSSFyKQh — Peace Striver❤️‍🩹 (@peace_striver) February 10, 2023

Shadab Khan with Hassan Ali at wedding reception 🥹🫶❤️pic.twitter.com/e7g2JpdKkU — SAAD 🇵🇰 (@SaadIrfan258) February 10, 2023

Haha, well we are curious to know the amount of Salaami though!😂❤️#ShadabKhan #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/uRvM0fzyE1 — Laiba Abbasi (@abbasiilaiba) February 10, 2023

As the pictures and clips from the event went viral, social media users poured love on newlyweds, wishing them a delightful journey.