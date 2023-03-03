Inside grand Walima reception of Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin (See Pics and Videos)

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah deactivated her Instagram account after being bullied on social media but fans managed to get glimpse of her Walima reception.

The wedding event of the Habs star remained in news as top celebrities including Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa, Kubra Khan, Sajal Aly, and Saboor Aly graced Shah’s big day.

Lately, social media platforms have been buzzing with the wedding receptions of Lollywood diva. In the clicks and reels doing rounds on the internet, the newlywed couple is blushing with happiness in every picture and fans are eager to see more from the star-studded event.

Shah cannot stop smiling as she poses with her husband Hamza Amin who even invited her wife to show golf skills. The duo was also joined by their family and friends. The actor wore a beautiful white Rizwan Beyg saari and groom opted for a black suit.

For the unversed, the actor is on a break from social media after the recent controversy surrounding her wedding.