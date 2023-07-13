Wait has come to an end as Pakistani TikTok star Sehar Hayat will be tying the knot this week and her wedding festivities are underway.

TikTok stars and celebs are highly adored by netizens, and these digital creators remained in the limelight due to their flamboyance and glam.

As weddings of TikTok stars become the talk of the town, the recent wedding function of Sehar Hayat is all over the internet, with top stars including Jannat Mirza and Kanwal Aftab gracing the event.

The event was an influencer party as the who’s who of the TikTok community came out to celebrate Sehar Hayat and Sami Rasheed’s festive shaadi, including Jannat Mirza, Alishba Anjum, Dr. Madiha, Mj Ahsan, Mishi, Awais, Kanwal Aftab with Zulqarnain, and Ekra Ali Syed.

From Jannat Mirza’s groovy dance moves to power-packed performance of Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikander, Pakistan Observer brings all the festivities.

Sehar Hayat Look Really Cute In Mehndi Event🤌♥️ Ps. Mera tu Dil aa giya hai Sehar baji Kay dress pr😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/2WI4EQkfQD — Namal (@NamalAfandi) July 11, 2023