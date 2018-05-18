Insecure citizens, secure elite

The social contract between State which collects taxes and citizens, who pay them, is clearly elaborated in the Constitution, making it obligatory upon elected and paid civil or uniformed public office holders to protect their {people’s} life and property and ensure provision of health, education and basic necessities of life to all, with priority for most deprived. Unfortunately even after over 70 years, the legacy of British colonial occupation not only persists but has gone haywire. Unlike what they do in UK, the Raj recruited police, bureaucracy, and armed militia to oppress local population, housing them in secure gated housing societies, offering them land and other perks, in return for betraying their own people. The objective was to create sub-masters employed to serve colonial rulers. Jinnah’s vision of modern democratic welfare state is still an unfulfilled dream.

Citizens of Pakistan are exposed to threat of fanaticism, sectarian hate groups, street crimes and armed robbers whilst ruling elite comprising elected and paid civil or uniformed servants of state, live in secure guarded housing societies. As long as elite is not exposed to same security threats that citizens have to endure, there will be no concrete efforts to eliminate known sectarian extremists, robbers, target killers, rapists and other hate groups who benefit from lucrative criminal economy. Peaceful Hazara community living in Quetta has been targeted by known groups who for unacceptable reasons seem to be more powerful than the State. Citizens of Islamabad were held hostage by 1500 armed activists of Khadim Rizvi, some of them armed with weapons.

M TARIQ

Lahore

