Insaf Sehat Cards: Step towards medical equity

AFTER its success in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, PTI government has now expanded the scope of Insaf Sehat Card scheme to other parts of the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan who always greatly emphasizes for provision of better health and education facilities launched the scheme on Monday. Under the scheme, each deserving family will be provided health cover to the tune of Rs 720,000 annually.

Indeed it is a very important step towards ensuring equity and efficiency in medical care. It will provide an opportunity to the poor patients to get quality treatment at their own free will either at the public or the private hospitals. It will also reduce the burden on public sector hospitals and raise the status of poor patients there as they now represent a revenue source in the form of insurance payments. As the PTI in its election manifesto had greatly emphasized to bring improvement in the social sector, therefore, it is imperative that this program should be made a success story on the pattern of KP by ensuring that only the deserving families are provided with these cards without any political consideration. The main feature of this scheme is that all the families in tribal areas will be provided with these cards which in fact is a step in the right direction to recognize and acknowledge the sacrifices rendered by the tribal people in the war on terrorism. Health Minister Aamir Mehmoud Kiani really deserves appreciation for launching such a major health initiative in a matter of few months and the way he is regularly visiting public sector hospitals to monitor their performance, we expect that with the same zeal he will not only personally supervise all the matters pertaining to this program but also devise a proper mechanism that ensures transparency guaranteeing the card-holders get the treatment they have been promised and that they are not exploited in any manner. The focus should also remain on upgrading and improving the facilities and services at the public sector hospitals so that the people don’t require these cards.

