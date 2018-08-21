Insaf Lawyers Forum leader terms PM address comprehensive

Staff Reporter

Insaf Lawyers Forum Punjab Secretary General Anis Hashmi has hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden address to the nation, while terming it comprehensive.

Talking to media here on Monday, he said that the premier not only pointed out problems, being faced by the country and masses but also gave their solution. “Imran Khan was the first leader in past 70 years, who delivered such an address to the nation,” he added.

He said that people were informed for the first time that how much cars and staff were deployed at the prime minister’s house.

“The announcement by the premier for reduction in expenditures and taking austerity measures were a harbinger of a real change in the country,” he added.

He said that issues mentioned by the prime minister were directly related to the common man and it was a need of the hour to solve them on priority, as the country could not move forward without addressing them.

He said that the prime minister also put the responsibility on common man by saying that they should point out corruption. Now we should do our duty to eradicate corruption from the country, he added.

Share on: WhatsApp