Inquiry ordered into Rs2.45b loss by Jamshoro Power Company

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

While taking serious notice of Rs 2.45 billion rupees loss registered by the Jamshoro Power Company (777 MW Jamshoro Power Plant) in financial year 2016, Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari has ordered immediate inquiry and fixation of responsibilities.

The Minister ordered the inquiry in a meeting on evaluation of GENCOs and way forward today here today. The Federal Minister also took stern notice of decline in profit form 1.469 billion rupees in finical year 2014 to 751 million rupees in 2015 and 780 (unaudited) Million rupees in 2017 by the Jamshoro Power Company and ordered to investigate the reason in the same inquiry report.

Accordingly the Minister has directed the CEO, GENCO Holding Company to conduct the inquiry into the accounts of the company for the last four year and ascertain the reasons of mismatch in profit and loss of the company within 15 days. He further directed that strict action may be taken in the light of inquiry against the officials.

The Federal Minister also directed that in case of failure to compete the inquiry within time, an external inquiry will be conducted.