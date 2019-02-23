Inquiry ordered into killing of medical student

Staff Reporter

Police authorities on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the killing of a first-year girl medical student Nimrah Baig, who was killed during an exchange of fire between police and suspected robbers in North Karachi yesterday.

The incident had happened when a police party had traded fire with a group of suspects, who were fleeing after committing robberies. One suspected robber was also killed during the Anda Mor ‘encounter’.

The police claimed that the 20-year-old Nimrah Baig was killed from the firing of the robbers. However, a medical examination of the victim carried out at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre revealed that a bullet fired from a ‘high-velocity weapon’ caused her death.

Additional police surgeon of the JPMC, Dr Sheeraz Ali Khowaja, told Dawn that in his opinion the bullet was fired from a “high-speed velocity weapon or rifle firearm”.

The deceased girl’s uncle, Zaki Ahmed, told media that the “circumstances” suggested that it was police’s firing, which led to her death. He demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter.

