Inquiry into surrendering Rs1.5b budget to S&T ministry directed

Islamabad

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Science and Technology (S&T) was stunned to know that Ministry has surrendered Rs. 1.5 billion, as it was more than half of its budget allocated to them for the year 2017-18. The Committee directed the ministry to hold enquiry of each discipline those surrendered their allocated budget and its report be submitted to the Committee.

The meeting of the NA Body S&T held here in Parliament House on Monday with MNA Ch. Tariq Bashir Cheema in chair discussed ‘The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017’ (moved by Mr. Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi, MNA) in detail.

After detailed deliberations on the said bill, the committee was informed that ministry has already drafted the bill which is identical in nature and ensured the committee that some of the amendments proposed by the mover would also be incorporated in the draft. The committee agreed with the viewpoint of the ministry and unanimously decided to reject the Bill.

The Committee also discussed the Report of the sub-committee constituted on the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) under the convenership of Mr. Ali Muhammad Khan, MNA. The committee was informed that appointments were made after fulfillment of all codal formalities as required under the Civil Servant Act 1973 and PCRWR Act, 2007 including observance of quota and the same has also been discussed/approved in the Selection Board & DPC meetings as well.

The Committee was also informed that above said Acts empowers the Chairman PCRWR to regularize the said employees. The Committee appreciated the efforts of the sub-committee to finalize its report.—APP