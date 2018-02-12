Inquiry initiated against MCR officers for illegal construction of plazas on Murree Road

Rawalpindi

Anti-Corruption Rawalpindi has initiated an inquiry against officers of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi regarding construction of illegal plazas on Murree Road.

Director Anti-Corruption Rawalpindi Arif Raheem told APP on Sunday that Circle Officer Amjad Shahzad had been appointed as inquiry officer in the case.

After preliminary investigation, the authority approved registration of a case against officers of Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) Rawal Town including Malik Tauseef Ahmad, Town Officer Regulation (TOR) Malik Mukhtar Ahmad, TOR, Shahzad Naveed Gohar TOR, Arshad khan, Building Inspector, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Enforcement Inspectors, Shamsher Shah, Haji Mukhtar Ahmad, Tariq Yousuf, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Saleem Khan and Gul Rahman and the owners of the illegal plazas namely Aziz Ulhag, Owner of China Centre, Dr. Muhammad Rafique and Adam Khan Gul Rahman, Owner of Gulf Centre, Abdul Majeed Malik, owner of Ashiana Centre, Malik Saad Ullah Khan, Naeem Ullah Khan, Ameer Ullah Khan and Faheem Ullah Khan, the owners of Dubai plaza.

He said the case had been registered as various plazas were constructed illegally without the prior approval of site plan and the owners of the plazas cheated the citizens and sold unapproved properties.

FIR number 05/2018 has been registered against the aforementioned accused at PS ACE (HQ), Rawalpindi while further investigation would be completed by Zia Ullah, Assistant Director, Deputy Director Technical and Amjad Shahzad Circle Officer.—APP