Inquiry initiated against 11 MCR officers

Rawalpindi

Anti-Corruption Rawalpindi has initiated an inquiry against 11 officers of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) and nine owners of plazas erected illegally here at Murree Road. Director, Anti-Corruption Rawalpindi Arif Raheem informed APP that Amjad Shahzad, Circle Officer has been appointed as inquiry officer in the case.

After preliminary investigation, registration of a case was approved against 11 officers of Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) Rawal Town including Malik Tauseef Ahmad, Town Officers Regulation, Malik Mukhtar Ahmad, Shahzad Naveed Gohar and Arshad khan, Building Inspector, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Enforcement Inspectors, Shamsher Shah, Haji Mukhtar Ahmad,

Tariq Yousuf, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Saleem Khan and Gul Rahman and the nine owners of the illegal plazas namely Aziz Ulhag, Owner of China Centre, Dr. Muhammad Rafique and Adam Khan Gul Rahman, Owner of Gulf Centre, Abdul Majeed Malik, owner of Ashiana Centre, Malik Saad Ullah Khan, Naeem Ullah Khan, Ameer Ullah Khan and Faheem Ullah Khan, the owners of Dubai plaza.

He said, the case has been registered as the plazas were constructed illegally without the prior approval of site plan and the owners of the plazas cheated the citizens and sold unapproved properties.—APP