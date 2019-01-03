Inquiry Committee constituted to probe fire incident

Faisalabad

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad has constituted a seven-member inquiry committee to ascertain the cause of sad fire incident took place in a factory which left 11 labourers injured on Tuesday.

According to a notification, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) will be convener and District Officer Industries will be Secretary of the committee. The members included Deputy Director Labour, District Officer Environment, XEN Building, Chief Officer MCF and a representative of police department.—APP

