Inquiry authorized on alleged illegal transfer of state land: NAB

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday authorized an inquiry against officers and officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA), M/s Park Lane Estate Company (Pvt) Ltd and others on allegation of illegal transfer of state land.

As per record of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are 50 per cent shareholders of M/s Park Lane Estate Co.(Pvt) Ltd.

The land was measuring 118K-14M of compartment No. 34 & 35 of Punjab Forest Department and CDA officials illegally extended undue benefit to M/s Park Lane Company (Pvt) Ltd.

During course of investigation, it was revealed that Revenue Officers in connivance with CDA officers, on application, illegally extended undue benefit to M/s Park Lane Company through demarcation and handing over possession of 118K-14M forest land.

The Revenue Officers in order to extend illegal favor to M/s Park Lane forged and tampered revenue record while on other hand CDA officers by misusing their authority handed over possession of state land to M/s Park Lane Estate.

The Manager, Attorney Holder and Director of M/s Park Lane Estate Company were repeatedly summoned, however, they willfully avoided joining the proceedings of NAB.—APP

