Inquiry against Jam completed

Staff Repeater

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday told Sindh High Court (SHC) that inquiry against former minister of Sindh for local bodies Jam Khan Shoro has been completed.

During the hearing, SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali asked when investigation against the ex-minister will be launched. He also hinted at summoning DG NAB in case of delay.

Special prosecutor is not fully prepared for the case. Such attitude will not be tolerated, he added.

The ex-minister has been accused of embezzlement in the funds of local government. NAB, under the supervision of former chief Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, had launched an investigation into the matter on October 2017.

Shoro was also facing a charge of constructing petrol pump on a land of water hydrant in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad area.

Share on: WhatsApp