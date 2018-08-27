Inqilabi expresses solidarity with family of Muzaffar Ahmed

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi visited the residence of martyred youth, Muzaffar Ahmed at Langate in Kupwara and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi speaking on the occasion, said that the youth were sacrificing their lives for a great cause and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

Muzaffar Ahmed, a resident of Langate area of Handwara in Kupwara district, was killed by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district on August 8.—KMS

