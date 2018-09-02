Input from experts

THE meeting of Dr. Attaur Rehman, former Minister for Science and Technology and ex-Chairman Higher Education Commission with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday was a clear testimony that the Government wants to improve things in different spheres of life. There are renowned personalities and big names in every discipline that served the country in different capacities and delivered and utilization of their services can help implement the ambitious agenda that the PTI Government has set itself for.

The remarks of the Prime Minister during crucial meeting with Dr. Atta are indicative of his resolve for a real change as he vowed that promotion of education in the country, uniformity in curricular and the provision of modern educational facilities for youth in the area of science and technology were among the foremost priorities of the PTI government. Dr. Atta is reported to have presented recommendations for the purpose and according to the official press release issued later on the proposal to convert the PM House into a modern research centre for science and technology was also discussed. Dr. Atta is the man who brought about a formidable change in the realm of higher education and science and technology by way of a number of innovative ideas. Many of these ideas were implemented with the full backing of the then Government from which Dr. Atta successfully got required funding. However, many of his ideas and plans were discarded by the successive Government of PPP including the project for establishment of world class universities in collaboration with some of the friendly countries. Lack of vision on the part of the PPP Government deprived the country of the opportunity to excel in the field of higher education and science and technology. However, one hopes that this and other proposals presented by Dr. Atta would be considered seriously by PTI Government and implementation started without wasting time as there can be no progress and development sans quality higher education. As for utilization of PM House, we would once again urge the PM to reconsider his plan as the small building of PM House is purpose built and not fit at all for such a venture. There are hundreds of thousands of acres of barren lands elsewhere in the country to implement plans of the Government.

