Innovative measures for business community demanded

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Muhammad Ashraf Malik, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry has lauded the role of Ministry of Commerce and especially of Abdul Razak Dawood Advisor for Commerce, Textile, Industry, and Production, and Investment of Pakistan for leading the Export Sector of Pakistan in the global pandemic of COVID-19.

In a press statement Malik Muhammad Ashraf added tough times demanded extreme & innovative measures for which the business community of Sialkot was thankful to the Ministry of Commerce for recognizing the gravity of the situation and opening the factories to resume exports.