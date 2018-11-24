Innovations to be introduced to make PR profitable: Rashid

Faisalabad Express inaugurated after seven years

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that in the 100 days plan of the government 10 new passenger trains have been made functioning and by next March it would be increased to 12. He said this while addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Cantt Railways Station premises. He also announced that a new passenger train service for economy class under the name of Rehman Baba train would be started from Peshawar to Karachi on December 25 next, specially for the labourers and middle class. He said the challenge was taken in a letter and spirit, adding that nine out of 10 passenger train services have been launched under the plan and the number of freight trains would be increased to 12 from currently 8 till march next, adding three more would be launched in the next fiscal year. He said fresh appointments in the department would be made on merit and no place for ‘Safarashy’. He said that vigilance department was abolished and 600 employees were sent back to their parent departments.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that encroachment would be removed but it is almost impossible to remove the 5000 houses only in Karachi.

‘I don’t want to make any one homeless as 5,000 houses were constructed on railways land. He said that not only politicians but unfortunately a huge portion of the society was corrupted and encroached upon state properties and involved in corrupt practices.

He said that the culture of commission has inflicted huge losses on railway as officials instead of doing repairing of engines and other machinery at its facilities got these thins done at private workshops which is illogical.

He said that 69 locomotives acquired in 2002 had been out of order since 12 years but no one bothered to got these engine repaired and instead purchased new for commissions.

‘We have got the initiative and out of that 69 engine soon five would ready inside Risalpur Locomotive Factory,’ he added.

