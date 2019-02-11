Innocent’s sad demise

A two and half years innocent baby was thrown into the sea by her unfortunate mother who is supposed to be a psychiatric patient which seems quite right as such extreme action can’t be expected from a normal person i.e. to kill her own kids. Normally such extreme steps are taken in case of depression which is reckoned as second biggest disease after heart problem and psychiatrists around the world agree on this viewpoint. To deal and living with a psychiatric patient especially of depression sickness requires highest level of tolerance and such patients needs counselling every now and then. When such patients reach to a peak of pessimism and get dejected from every aspect of life and people around them, they try to commit suicide after killing their loved ones as they consider that after their death who would look after them and considering their action appropriate.

In this case, mother who was kicked out of her husband’s home seems that his husband must have lost tolerance level and could not tackle her wife properly or he could not realize that his wife is a psychiatric patient. God knows better. Mother is in the custody of police on physical remand which seems ridiculous that if she is a psychiatric patient she should be treated first as her extreme action was transpired in mental disorder and taking her in physical remand could result in more adverse mental health.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

