Inland Revenue senses commercial importers, manufacturer’s link to dodge ST

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

Inland Revenue, Federal Board of Revenue (IR) has detected strong link between commercial importers and manufacturers to dodge huge amount of sales tax (ST), FBR sources informed.

Federal Board of Revenue sources said that the commercial importers and manufacturers on the basis of flying invoices misusing the concessionary regime of sales tax granted to promote manufacturing activities and also promote exports.

The office of chief commissioner IR, Project Director, Computerized Risk-based Evaluation of Sales Tax (CREST) informed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to launch scrutiny of manufacturers and commercial importers to prevent revenue losses. In a letter to FBR, it said that an exercise was conducted and it was observed that certain registered persons were showing continuous amount of carry forward in sales tax return for the tax periods of May 2018, June 2018 and July 2018.

