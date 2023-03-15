In’l moot on applied linguistic held at Riphah

Two days International Conference on Applied Linguistics, ICAL-23, was concluded on Tuesday. The Department of English Linguistics and Literature at Riphah International University, Islamabad organized the event. The Department has keen interest in exploring social issues from the lens of language because language provides codes and forms to look at the world. So, the words we choose help us see the world we are part of.

To achieve this broader goal, the Department of English has organized its second international conference on Applied Linguistics. Over 150 abstracts were received but only 51 were included in the conference program from 42 local and foreign universities. That speaks about the quality and rigor involved in the selection of abstracts. The conference abstract book also speaks about the standard of this event. Considering the standard of this conference, four HEC recognized journals collaborated with the Department to publish shortlisted full-length papers of the presenters. Even the Higher Education Commission supported and partially funded the conference. During the conference, Dr. Maya Khemlani David explained that appropriate communication with patients is taught in some medical faculties