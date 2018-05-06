I would like to draw the attention of readers toward a very serious issue which is injustice with the environment. Injustice with environment means we are doing such things which are harming our environment and violating the laws made for its safety. Pollution is dangerous for all species inhabiting the earth. All kinds of air pollution including chemicals and gases pollute our air so when we breathe that polluted air goes into our lungs and damage them.

Smoke emitting from factories and vehicles is inhaled by human beings which is dangerous for lungs and heart etc. Garbage which we usually burn on roads adds a lot of air pollution, it lessens the amount of oxygen also increases the amount of carbon dioxide. Cutting of trees is also a big issue.

Environmental pollution is a major issue of the world as it is continuously increasing globally. Whenever we celebrate any event like wedding, Eids and victories in cricket or any kind of sport we use fireworks, these things are very harmful for the environment and also contribute in depleting ozone layer which protects us from sunlight.

There are certain laws that needs to be followed by the companies and citizens of Pakistan. Persons as well as companies under the prohibition and regulation not to emit or discharge noise, waste or air effluent and pollutants that flout the National Environmental Quality Standards. Also, people should not allowed to dispose waste on highways, public land or local council administered or owned land unless this is done as per Pakistan Environmental Protection Act of 1997. No individual is allowed to operate or use motor vehicle emitting noise or air pollutants whose concentration, level or amount is against the National Environmental Quality Standards.

IZA ABID

Karachi

