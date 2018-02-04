Injustice prevails in Kashmir

Shabid Ullah Wazir

On February 5, we are going to observe the day as solidarity day with the people of Kashmir. No doubt, Kashmiris deserve to have all political, diplomatic and moral support from Pakistan which they have got from their Pakistani brethren till date and will continue to get the same in the times to come.

The day will be remembered for the injustices being meted out to the people of Kashmir at the hands of Indian policy makers and the Indian Armed Forces. And it is hoped that Kashmiris will one day come out of the dark era of India occupation and the sun of freedom will be dawned upon them. India has been bullying Pakistan to raise hand and shun the moral and diplomatic support of the Kashmiris and for this purpose, it has been constantly violating the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The international community is a silent spectator. David Cameron, the then British Primier, on January 3,2014, while expressing his dismay and grief over the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir once said: In this modern age in which we breathe , I don’t feel any need of measures like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act. It would be a matter of prudence on the part of Indian Policy makers to repeal them. The international community of which we too are a part will and can never dictate the two neighbors nor can anything be imposed upon both the parties, but India and Pakistan both should resort to negotiations to amicably settle the issue according to the aspirations of the Kashmiris.—Email