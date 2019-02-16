Injustice kills man

Ever wondered “Why Robin Hood was considered a hero despite the fact what he did was totally wrong?” What I believe is that he was one to figure out variance between poverty and injustice. Is it poverty which compels a soul to bury himself under the graves of misery? John was an eight-year-old African boy. He was normal at everything but was referred for treatment by his school. He took therapy 2 times a week. The reason he suffered from such anxiety was his fellows yelling racial slurs at him. As he was not the same in colour as his fellows were. So, poverty does not create misery it is discrimination that kills, and discrimination is essence of injustice.

What if a rich who orders trips to paradise during holidays presents some of his wealth to a man who wakes up in the mid of night, feeling grumbling with hungry tummy over an open roof and empty plates. Wouldn’t it be fine with him? The tale has continued for ages that weak ones had always been trodden by mighty and powerful.

Not only these but gender, religious and many other inequalities are welcomed in this society. Out of those, gender inequality is the most pathetic. Being a woman of this society is not more than a curse. The cages which men have built for women is their only liberty. How could we, the society of homosapiens would succeed when half of us are held back? Consequently, Robin Hood was a rebellion against injustice and it is probably true that when injustice becomes law rebellion becomes duty. In this world we all are equal and should try to know what is not needed by us is right of the one who is deprived of it.

AREEBA SIAL

MEU, Khairpur

