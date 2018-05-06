Injustice in universities

A few Islamabad-based universities are reported to have played havoc with the career of some talented lecturers who are passionate about teaching and research. A few of them who worked for more than six or seven years for these varsities, their services were not regularised, but terminated. Are our varsities a better place or a worsening place for future of passionate teachers?

Is there anyone to take notice of this injustice whose victims have become a few young lecturers from the smaller federating units, not the retired rehired lot from a particular city or province? Is there anyone to remind our people in power and authority this glorious verse from the noble Quran which reads as, “ Stand firm against injustice even it be against yourself” and also Article-25 of the Constitution of Pakistan advocates ‘ equality of all citizens.”?

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

